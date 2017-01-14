Rs 5 lakh in new notes seized from BSP leader's vehicle in Mathura

Rs 5 lakh in new notes was recovered from an SUV that allegedly belonged to the chief of district, Satya Prakash Kardam, in Uttar Pradesh's Akbarpur region, a senior official said.

"During checking in Akbarpur area, Rs 5 lakh were recovered from the SUV of district president Satya Prakash Kardam," Additional District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said.

was also recovered from the vehicle, he said.

He said since Kardam failed to give details of the in the Rs 2,000 notes, the money along with the vehicle and was seized.

Over Rs 10 lakh was seized from five different persons in the district including the seizure from the leader's vehicle, he said.

In the last 10 days, 2,300 people have been challenged in a bid to ensure free and fair polls. Over Rs 73 lakh cash, 3,500 litre of liquor and 7.5 kg intoxicants have also been seized.

This information was provided by Senior Superintendent of Mohit Gupta in a meeting to discuss poll preparations with Divisional Commissioner Chandrakant and DIG Radhamohan.