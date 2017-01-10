TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

After PM Modi, Kolkata cleric threatens Tarek Fatah on television show
Business Standard

Rs 6 lakh cash, 4,000 litres liquor seized in Mathura as part of raids

The search were conducted to prevent misuse of money and liquor during upcoming elections in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Mathura 

cash, protest, currency, demonetisation, black money, ATM, banks, rupee, notes
Representative Image

Over Rs 6 lakh cash and more than 4,000 litres of liquor have been seized from different parts of the district as part of raids conducted to prevent their misuse in the state elections, officials said today.

"Rs 2.41 lakh was recovered from a car of Indra Kumar, a resident of Gokul Barrage Road falling under Sadar Bazar police station today. And 1.52 lakh from Bhagwan Singh of Kosi Kalan by Jamuna Paar Police," ADM Ravindra Kumar said.



In another incident, Rs 1.68 lakh was seized from the vehicle of Vinay Gautam at Goverdhan crossing under Kotwali police station.

Kumar said Rs 53,000 was seized from a person identified as Mintu on a highway near Gokul Restaurant under the Govind Nagar Police Station.

According to SSP Mohit Gupta, 4,471 litres of liquor was seized during search in various areas in the district.

"Most of the liquor seized have brought to the state from Haryana," he added.

The search were conducted to prevent misuse of money and liquor during the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Rs 6 lakh cash, 4,000 litres liquor seized in Mathura as part of raids

The search were conducted to prevent misuse of money and liquor during upcoming elections in UP

The search were conducted to prevent misuse of money and liquor during upcoming elections in UP Over Rs 6 lakh cash and more than 4,000 litres of liquor have been seized from different parts of the district as part of raids conducted to prevent their misuse in the state elections, officials said today.

"Rs 2.41 lakh was recovered from a car of Indra Kumar, a resident of Gokul Barrage Road falling under Sadar Bazar police station today. And 1.52 lakh from Bhagwan Singh of Kosi Kalan by Jamuna Paar Police," ADM Ravindra Kumar said.

In another incident, Rs 1.68 lakh was seized from the vehicle of Vinay Gautam at Goverdhan crossing under Kotwali police station.

Kumar said Rs 53,000 was seized from a person identified as Mintu on a highway near Gokul Restaurant under the Govind Nagar Police Station.

According to SSP Mohit Gupta, 4,471 litres of liquor was seized during search in various areas in the district.

"Most of the liquor seized have brought to the state from Haryana," he added.

The search were conducted to prevent misuse of money and liquor during the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh. image
Business Standard
177 22

Rs 6 lakh cash, 4,000 litres liquor seized in Mathura as part of raids

The search were conducted to prevent misuse of money and liquor during upcoming elections in UP

Over Rs 6 lakh cash and more than 4,000 litres of liquor have been seized from different parts of the district as part of raids conducted to prevent their misuse in the state elections, officials said today.

"Rs 2.41 lakh was recovered from a car of Indra Kumar, a resident of Gokul Barrage Road falling under Sadar Bazar police station today. And 1.52 lakh from Bhagwan Singh of Kosi Kalan by Jamuna Paar Police," ADM Ravindra Kumar said.

In another incident, Rs 1.68 lakh was seized from the vehicle of Vinay Gautam at Goverdhan crossing under Kotwali police station.

Kumar said Rs 53,000 was seized from a person identified as Mintu on a highway near Gokul Restaurant under the Govind Nagar Police Station.

According to SSP Mohit Gupta, 4,471 litres of liquor was seized during search in various areas in the district.

"Most of the liquor seized have brought to the state from Haryana," he added.

The search were conducted to prevent misuse of money and liquor during the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh.

image
Business Standard
177 22