Modi-Abe visit: Gujarat decks up to welcome Japan's Rs 5 lakh cr investment
Rs 600-cr rail training centre for bullet train to come up in Vadodara

Training centre will have a sample track fitted with overhead electrical systems to enable testing of bullet trains that will run on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route: NHSRC

Press Trust of India  |  Vadodara 

bullet train
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) and Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe before boarding the Shinkansen bullet train from Tokyo to Kobe in Japan in November | Photo: PTI

The Rs 600-crore high-speed rail training centre for the first bullet train project will be set up in Vadodara, a senior official of the National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRC) said on Wednesday.

"This centre will come up on the five hectares of land inside the National Academy of Indian Railways (NAIR) here," NHSRC Managing Director Achal Khare told PTI.


"The training centre will have a sample track fitted with the overhead electrical systems to enable testing of bullet trains that will run on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route," said Khare.

According to the official, this centre is expected to become operational by December 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe will tomorrow lay the foundation stone for the country's first bullet train project connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

First Published: Wed, September 13 2017. 14:26 IST

