Rs 600-cr rail training centre for bullet train to come up in Vadodara

The Rs 600-crore high-speed rail training centre for the first will be set up in Vadodara, a senior official of the High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRC) said on Wednesday.



"This centre will come up on the five hectares of land inside the Academy of Indian Railways (NAIR) here," NHSRC Managing Director Achal Khare told PTI.



"The training centre will have a sample track fitted with the overhead electrical systems to enable testing of bullet trains that will run on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route," said Khare.According to the official, this centre is expected to become operational by December 2020.Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe will tomorrow lay the foundation stone for the country's first connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad.