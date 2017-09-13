Rs 600-cr rail training centre for bullet train to come up in Vadodara

-
ALSO READ35 trains a day: India to get its first bullet train by 2022; here are the details PM Modi, Abe likely to flag off bullet train project in September Work on bullet train project to start on September 14: Goyal Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to have separate toilets for men and women Piyush Goyal defends bullet train project, draws parallel to Maruti Suzuki
-
The Rs 600-crore high-speed rail training centre for the first bullet train project will be set up in Vadodara, a senior official of the National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRC) said on Wednesday.
"This centre will come up on the five hectares of land inside the National Academy of Indian Railways (NAIR) here," NHSRC Managing Director Achal Khare told PTI.
"The training centre will have a sample track fitted with the overhead electrical systems to enable testing of bullet trains that will run on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route," said Khare.
According to the official, this centre is expected to become operational by December 2020.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe will tomorrow lay the foundation stone for the country's first bullet train project connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU