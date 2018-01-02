RSS-BJP's fascist vision is Dalits must remain at bottom of society: Rahul

He referred to the incidents of violence against Dalits
at Una in Madhya Pradesh
and in the Hyderabad
Central University, besides yesterday's violence at the Bhima-Koregaon village in Pune
district of Maharashtra
as "potent symbols" of the resistance to RSS-BJP's "fascist vision".
"A central pillar of the RSS/BJP's fascist vision for India
is that Dalits
should remain at the bottom of Indian society. Una, Rohith Vemula and now Bhima-Koregaon are potent symbols of the resistance (sic)," Gandhi tweeted.
At an event yesterday to mark the 200th anniversary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, a youth was killed and several others were seriously injured after violence erupted following an argument over the celebrations.
Dalit
leaders commemorate the British victory over the Peshwa's army at Bhima-Koregaon 200 years ago, as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community — then considered untouchables — were part of the East India
Company's forces.
Police and fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune.
Photo: PTI
Some right-wing groups of Pune
had opposed the celebrations of the "British" victory, which led to the arguments and violence yesterday.
Incidents of stone-pelting and vandalism were reported from Bhima-Koregaon in Shiroor tehsil, when people were headed towards the war memorial in the village, the police had said.
The violence sparked off protests in various parts of Maharashtra
today, including in Mumbai, where the agitators staged a rail roko at Chembur.
