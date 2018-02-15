RSS can do Army's job: Mohan Bhagwat feels so but people don't, shows poll

"Sangh will prepare military personnel within three days which the Army would do in 6-7 months. This is our capability. Swayamsewak will be ready to take on the front if the country faces such a situation and Constitution permits to do so," RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had recently told workers in Muzzaffarpur. The remark has kicked up a row with opposition parties demanding apology from the RSS chief, while the ruling BJP defending Bhagwat by claiming that his statement was being mis-represented.
Read more about it here. Business Standard conducted a poll on social media to know what people think about his statement. The poll asked readers if they think RSS volunteers are more disciplined than Army jawans.
90 per cent on Facebook and 75 per cent on Twitter responded with a 'no' to the question. Implying that more than 75% of the people, or every 3 in 4 respondent, do not agree with Mohan Bhagwat that RSS volunteers are more disciplined than Army jawans. What do you think of his statement? Let us know in the comment section below.
Mohan Bhagwat feels RSS can do the Army's job: Political storm erupts over remark https://t.co/hTxBuapNVq@bsindia poll: Do you think RSS volunteers are more disciplined than Army jawans? Vote and RT— Business Standard (@bsindia) February 13, 2018
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU