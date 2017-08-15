RSS leader says Yogi govt should do 'penance' for Gorakhpur tragedy

Photo: ANI

The has been targetted over the hospital tragedy by an functionary, who said the should do "penance" for the deaths.

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) Sanghchalak of the Avadh region, Prabhu Narayan, in a Facebook post has expressed his displeasure over the deaths of over 60 children in a hospital and said the state cannot escape moral responsibility.

The leader said the country is stunned at the tragedy and loss of innocent lives and the statements of the state Health Minister and Medical Education Minister have pained him further.

He said while the "niyat" (intentions) of Chief Minister Adityanath are good, the statistics and explanation offered on the tragedy were not fair. Irrespective of who is guilty the state cannot escape moral responsibility for whatever has happened in Gorakhpur, he said.

The leader has also called for a "prayashchit" (penance), in whatever form, and suggested the holding of a 'Prayashcit Diwas'. Calling for sensitivity on such matters, the leader said that by making a handful of scapegoats will not suffice now, the needs to be answerable and proactive.

