RSS to hold conclave in Jammu from July 18

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be holding a conclave here from Tuesday, in its first such meet in and Kashmir, during which issues related to the situation in the state and various other topics will be discussed.

The three-day Akhil Bhartiya Pracharak conference is meant to “send a message” to separatists and militants in Kashmir, according to the organisers.

As many as 195 pracharaks, heads of all allied organisations and top leaders will take part in the conference, sources said.

All issues concerning the country, party and society and also situation in Kashmir, besides organisational matters and programmes in the state, will be debated.

Sources indicated that increasing militancy, the functioning of the PDP- coalition in J&K, stone-pelting and the attacks on will be key topic tabled for discussion during the meeting.

chief Mohan Bhagwat, senior leaders Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Dattatreya Hosabale and Krishna Gopal arrived in on Saturday for the meet, they said.

Bhagwat will chair different meetings of core groups from July 15 to July 17 to seek feedback and to finalise the agenda for the conference, in which all state heads of the RSS, regional heads and officer bearers will take part.