RTI query reveals deposits of Rs 574 cr in Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund

More than 20,000 people have availed assistance from the Fund in the last five years

The Chief Minister's in Maharashtra has fixed deposits of Rs 574 crore, which attract an interest of over Rs 40 crore, an Right To Information(RTI) query here has revealed.



According to the information given to activist Anil Galgali, the CM Relief Fund, as on May 2, has fixed deposits of Rs 574.57 crore in eight banks and earns an interest of Rs 41.63 crore (Rs 41,63,53,519).



Apart from the State Bank of India, all others are private banks which hold this Fund's deposits, it was informed by the CM office here.



More than 22,000 people have availed financial assistance from this Fund during the last five years, it said.



Galgali had last week sought varied information about the CM from January 1, 2005 till date.



The response to his query said that an aid of Rs 242.53 crore was disbursed to 22,633 people through this Fund in the last 58 months.



It was also informed that a fire in the Mantralaya (Secretariat) on June 21, 2012 destroyed all documents related to the and hence information can be made available only from June 22, 2012 to March 30, 2017.



All the information related to the Fund prior to this period shall be provided only after an audit, which is pending, it said.



This monetary assistance is provided as per stipulated guidelines on fulfilment of certain norms for the Fund disbursal.



Out of the 22,633 Fund beneficiaries, 21,943 people received medical aid of Rs 183,15,00,930 while 690 people received a total sum of Rs 59,37,86,710 for varied reasons including cases of accidental deaths, artificial organ transplants and fire victims.



Apart from medical aid, other cases are considered on request as per their importance and priority in accordance with directions given by the Chief Minister. Otherwise they are put on hold.



Out of total applications received for medical aid during this period (2012-17), about 3,161 of them were rejected.

Press Trust of India