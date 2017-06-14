Ruckus in Tamil Nadu Assembly: DMK leader Stalin arrested

MLAs of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), including leader M K Stalin, were evicted from the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly as ruckus broke out during the session. The Opposition party's leaders have been arrested.

Stalin had raised the issue of the cash for vote sting in the Assembly, but speaker P Dhanapal refused to discuss the issue, calling it sub judice. The Opposition protested against the speaker's decision, holding placards with 'MPs for Sale' written on them.

A day before the session, a private news channel claimed that its sting operation showed legislators being paid right before the crucial confidence voting in the Assembly on February 18. As a result, V K Sasikala's trusted Edappadi Palaniswami-led Cabinet took charge of the state.

Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes Minister K C Veeramani also tabled the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill in the Assembly, though the discussion has not taken place yet.

Amid infighting within the ruling party, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and allegations of bribery against its MLAs, the 24-day session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly commenced on Wednesday morning.

Key Opposition party, the DMK, on Tuesday called its MLAs to discuss the course of action to be taken on various issues, including the allegations of bribery against the ruling party's MLAs, drought and its impact on agriculture, and MBBS/BDS admission related issues.

leader K Ponmudi said that his party will also raise issues, particularly farmers' woes, drought and in the Assembly.

A Bill to replace the ordinance related to the appointment of vice-chancellors to state-run universities (Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017) is also expected to be tabled in the House during this session.