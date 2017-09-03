Rudy, Bandaru among six ministers dropped in Cabinet reshuffle

-
ALSO READThird Cabinet reshuffle on Sunday, swearing-in scheduled at 10 am Modi was the worst performer, include him in cabinet reshuffle: Congress Ahead of Cabinet reshuffle Rudy quits; five other ministers might follow suit Govt will establish separate board for ITIs, says Rajiv Pratap Rudy Cabinet reshuffle: Rudy resigns; Modi may induct JD(U), AIADMK ministers
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dropped six ministers from his council of ministers in the latest reshuffle on Sunday.
Those dropped are Kalraj Mishra, Bandaru Dattatreya, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sanjiv Balyan and Mahendra Nath Pandey.
While Mishra was a Cabinet minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Dattatreya was Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Labour and Employment and Rudy handled Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in similar capacity. Kulaste held Health and Family Welfare,
Balyan Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation and Pandey was a junior minister for Human Resource Development.
Pandey has already been appointed the President of Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttar Pradesh unit. The rest of the dropped ministers are also likely to be given organisational responsibilities.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU