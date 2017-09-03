JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Darjeeling unrest: Indefinite shutdown continues; manhunt on for Gurung
Business Standard

Rudy, Bandaru among six ministers dropped in Cabinet reshuffle

Six ministers have been dropped from Modi's Cabinet

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Cabinet reshuffle
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose with some of the new members of the Union Cabinet after the reshuffle at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dropped six ministers from his council of ministers in the latest reshuffle on Sunday.

Those dropped are Kalraj Mishra, Bandaru Dattatreya, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sanjiv Balyan and Mahendra Nath Pandey.

While Mishra was a Cabinet minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Dattatreya was Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Labour and Employment and Rudy handled Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in similar capacity. Kulaste held Health and Family Welfare,

Balyan Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation and Pandey was a junior minister for Human Resource Development.

Pandey has already been appointed the President of Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttar Pradesh unit. The rest of the dropped ministers are also likely to be given organisational responsibilities.
First Published: Sun, September 03 2017. 16:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements