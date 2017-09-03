Rudy, Bandaru among six ministers dropped in Cabinet reshuffle

Prime Minister Modi dropped six ministers from his council of ministers in the latest reshuffle on Sunday.

Those dropped are Kalraj Mishra, Bandaru Dattatreya, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, and

While Mishra was a Cabinet minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Dattatreya was Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Labour and Employment and Rudy handled Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in similar capacity. Kulaste held Health and Family Welfare,

Balyan Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation and Pandey was a junior minister for Human Resource Development.

Pandey has already been appointed the President of Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttar Pradesh unit. The rest of the dropped ministers are also likely to be given organisational responsibilities.