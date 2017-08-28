Ruling AIADMK expels Sasikala & Dhinakaran, plans to retrieve Jaya TV

The ruling AIADMK on Monday expelled VK and TTV from the party. It also nullified all appointments made by The party decided to take measures to take over Jaya TV and Namadhu MGR, which are the mouthpieces of AIADMK.

After attending the Party meeting at Chennai, AIADMK MP S Muthukaruppan confirmed the development and added that it was also decided to call general council meeting next month.

"Dinakaran is removed. So he is nobody to take decisions on behalf of the party. Moreover, was not appointed as per the Party law and his appointment was not recognised by Election Commission also," he added.

Today's meeting comes a day after dismissed Chief Minister Palaniswami as the party's Salem suburban district secretary.

In the meeting it was also decided to take legal steps to take the management control of Jaya TV and Namadhu MGR Newspaper.

Currently the owner of Namadu MGR is Jaya Publication, which is owned by Jaya TV is owned by Magic.com.

Around 22 MLAs, who are backing Dhinakaran, did not attend the meeting. They said that they have not received any invite. They continue to stay at a private resort in Puducherry.

Today's meeting was headed by Chief Minister Edpaddi Palaniswamy, O Panneerselvam, AIADMK's Chief Convenor, members of executive committee, the newly set-up coordination committee, Members of Parliament and Members of the Legislative Assembly.

How many MLAs attended the meeting is yet to be known.

The Monday meeting at the AIADMK headquarters will discuss the issue of 19 legislators giving a letter to Governor C Vidyasagar Rao withdrawing their support to Palaniswami and seeking a new chief minister.