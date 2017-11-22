JUST IN
Russia lauds Dalveer Bhandari's election, says win strengthens ICJ

Judge Bhandari received all 15 votes in the UN Security Council and 183 of the 193 votes in the UN General Assembly

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Dalveer Bhandari File Photo: @AkbaruddinIndia (Twitter)
Russia today congratulated India for Dalveer Bhandari's re-election to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and said it demonstrated the strength of the global community.

"First of all congratulations. My satisfaction is that the global community has demonstrated its strength. India's victory has added strength to the international court," Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Rishatovich Kudashev said.


He was speaking to reporters after meeting Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju here.

The UN Security Council and the General Assembly Monday voted overwhelmingly in support of India. Judge Bhandari received all 15 votes in the UN Security Council and 183 of the 193 votes in the UN General Assembly.

Bhandari, 70, will have a nine-year term at the ICJ beginning early next year.

First Published: Wed, November 22 2017. 13:58 IST

