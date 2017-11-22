Russia lauds Dalveer Bhandari's election, says win strengthens ICJ

today congratulated for Dalveer Bhandari's re-election to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and said it demonstrated the strength of the global community.



"First of all congratulations. My satisfaction is that the global community has demonstrated its strength. India's victory has added strength to the international court," Russian Ambassador to Nikolay Rishatovich Kudashev said.



He was speaking to reporters after meeting Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju here.The and the Monday voted overwhelmingly in support of Judge Bhandari received all 15 votes in the and 183 of the 193 votes in the UNBhandari, 70, will have a nine-year term at the beginning early next year.