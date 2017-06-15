Russia made no mediation offer to resolve India-Pakistan issues: MEA

A senior diplomat in the Russian Embassy in New Delhi also rejected the reports

India on Thursday said had not made any mediation offer to it to resolve Indo-Pak issues, and asserted that Moscow was "well aware" of New Delhi's position of bilateral resolution of all such matters in a terror-free environment.



The remarks by External Affairs Ministry spokesperson came following reports in the Pakistani press that expressed its intention to mediate between the two countries.



A senior diplomat in the Russian Embassy in also rejected the reports and said it was Pakistan's "wishful thinking".



The Pakistani media quoted Foreign Office spokesman as saying "we welcomes UNSC Permanent Member Russia's attention and intention to play a role in this long-standing issue on the UNSC agenda".



Zakaria was asked about reported offer made by Russian President during his meeting with Prime Minister on the sidelines of the Summit earlier this month.



Asked for his reaction, said, "No offer of mediation was made by to India. is very well aware of India's consistent position to address all outstanding issues with bilaterally in an environment free of terrorism and violence."



The senior diplomat in the Russian embassy also rejected reports of any mediation offer.



"We do not have any information of such an offer made by our president. is clear in its position that need to be resolved, bilaterally, and we will never ever suggest anything contrary to that.



"It seems wishful thinking on part of Pakistan," said the diplomat, on the condition of anonymity.

