Business Standard

Russia says military drills with India not aimed against China

Zakharova said Russia always provides all interested parties with comprehensive information

IANS  |  Moscow 

India, Russia to hold mega war game 'Indra' to deepen military ties in Oct
The exercise Indra, which will be held in Russia from October 19 to 29, will primarily focus on achieving coordination between forces of the two countries in a tri- services integrated theatre command scenario, military sources said.

Russia has said that the upcoming Russia-India military drills do not target China and expressed confidence that New Delhi and Beijing can resolve their border tensions.

"Russia does not carry out military exercises or other cooperative events that may lead to worsening relations of a country we maintain multilateral ties with," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Zakharova said Russia always provides all interested parties with comprehensive information "in order to stop any speculation on such issues as soon as possible", Xinhua news agency reported.

As for the border standoff between India and China, she said: "We express absolute confidence that New Delhi and Beijing, as responsible members of the international community, will be able to find mutually acceptable ways to quickly resolve the tensions."

