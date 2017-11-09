Ryan murder case: CBI arrests class XI boy for allegedly killing Pradyuman

CBI on Tuesday arrested a Class XI student of Ryan International School in connection with the murder of The class 11 boy has been made the prime suspect in the case and was arrested on Tuesday night, CBI said on Wednesday morning.

A class 2 boy of Ryan International School, was found murdered in the bathroom of the school around 8 am on Sept 1. Gurgaon Police initially investigated the matter and had arrested the school bus conductor (Ashok) within days and had claimed to have solved the mystery. The case was later transferred to CBI on Sept 15.





ALSO READ: CBI registers case in Ryan International school murder case CBI has reached this conclusion on the basis of the scientific reconstruction of the crime scene, forensic evidence, analysis of the CCTV footage obtained and statements recorded, sources told Business Standard.

CBI said that the motive of the class 11 boy was to postpone the exams and the parent- teachers meet which was scheduled for the day when Pradyuman was found murdered. The Class XI boy is purportedly not very bright academically because of the pressure of teacher’s and family, wanted to postpone the examinations.

The accused boy has been sent on 3 day remand by the Juvenile Justice board (JJB) since the suspect is a minor. The CBI had demanded a 6 day remand however. CBI has not yet cleared the bus conductor as the investigation is ongoing and his role as an accomplice is under scrutiny.

Barun Thakur, father of the deceased boy in a press conference on Wednesday evening said that, “the reasoning provided by the CBI today for accusing the boy could be a probable cause”. He also said that they were never convinced with Gurgaon Police’s assertion that the conductor had committed the crime.

Barun also mentioned that since the class 11 boy has been in the school from a long time, he was aware about the loopholes and security lapses in the school premises which according to Pradyuman’s father could’ve helped him commit the crime.

Pradyuman’s father also said that we want the investigation to proceed and the guilty brought to justice so that a powerful and positive message reaches across and act as a deterrence to such acts in the future.

Sushil k Thekriwal, counsel for the deceased child’s father, told to BS Web Team that, “The CBI investigation is in its prime stage right now, any solid theory will only evolve when the CBI will file its charge sheet for the case, claiming anything right now will be premature.” “We are satisfied with the investigation done by the CBI and we will not settle for anything less than death penalty for the murderers,” Thekriwal said.

Hinting at a larger conspiracy, Thekriwal said, “In my view the school management will be also involved in the crime because it is not possible to wipe out evidence in a matter of minutes unless there is an involvement from the top notches.”

Sushil Thekriwal commenting on the investigation by the Gurgaon Police said that, “The manner in which the Haryana Police has tried to frame the conductor appears to have been overenthusiastic to as to save its face from public outcry”

JJB has decided to try the boy a minor in which case a lenient view will be taken towards the boy. Thekriwal commenting on the matter said that, “this is not a conclusion; this is just a prima-facie opinion of the JJB, we will also move to the board and will demand that he be tried as an adult.”