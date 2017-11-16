JUST IN
Ryan murder case: Gurugram court begins hearing bus conductor's bail plea

The bail plea pending before the court is scheduled for a hearing on November 17

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Ryan International School
File photo of demonstrators protest outside Ryan International School as they demand action against School, in Gurugram. Photo: PTI

The Gurugram Sessions Court on Thursday had asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a detailed reply regarding the basis of bus conductor Ashok's arrest by 2 pm.

"The court asked on what basis Ashok was arrested. The CBI was not able to give a response to it. The court had asked the CBI to file a detailed reply by 2:00 pm after which the arguments were supposed to be heard," Ashok's lawyer, Mohit Verma, told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Verma had moved a bail plea in the court, after the bus conductor was cleared of the charges.

The bail plea pending before the court is scheduled for a hearing on November 17 and states that the accused conductor is "falsely implicated" in the case.

Last week, the investigative agency arrested a class XI student of the Ryan International School for the murder of his schoolmate Pradyuman Thakur and gave a clean chit to Ashok, who was arrested by the Gurugram Police for the murder and sexual assault of the child.

The seven-year-old Pradyuman was found inside the toilet of the school with his throat slit on September 8.
