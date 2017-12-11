Ryan murder case: Supreme Court rejects plea against Pintos' bail

The Supreme on Monday dismissed a plea for cancelling the anticipatory bail to the Pinto family of Ryan International School in the Pradhuman case.

A bench of Justice R.K. Agrawal and Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre dismissed the plea by Barun Thakur - father of seven-year-old Pradhuman Thakur, who was murdered on September 8 inside the Gurugram school.

"The petition is dismissed," said Justice Agrawal pronouncing the order.

Ryan group of school's Founder-Chairman Augustine F. Pinto, his wife and Managing Director Grace Pinto and their son and CEO were granted anticipatory bail by the Punjab and Haryana High on November 21.

Pradhuman Thakur, a Class 2 student was found dead in the washroom with his throat slit minutes after his father had dropped him at the school.

The High while granting the anticipatory bail to the Pintos had asked them to join the investigation in the case.

The had barred them from leaving the country without its permission.

Initially the Haryana Police was investigating the case and had arrested bus conductor Ashok as the main accused in the of Pradhuman.

However, later the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which arrested a Class 11 student of the same school as the prime accused.