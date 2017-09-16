Ryan murder: Post-mortem report reveals shock, haemorrhage cause of death

The post-mortem report of Thakur, the seven-year-old, who was brutally murdered inside the premises of Ryan International School, has revealed that shock and hemorrhage was the cause of his death.

The report further stated that the external injury caused by single-edged sharp weapon and its consequences were enough to cause death in normal case of nature.

Meanwhile, Gurugram's Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said he hopes to reopen school from Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "I hope to reopen school from Monday and take over management of Ryan International. Meeting of schools to take place on following safety guidelines, they will be directed to ensure no such incidents repeat".

Yesterday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar promised for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-led inquiry in this case.

Khattar, after meeting the father and mother of the deceased, told media, "I strongly condemn the murder of seven-year-old at I inform you that now this case is handed over to the CBI for investigation. However, the Haryana Government will continue its investigation till the case is handed over to CBI."

Khattar further asserted that his government will monitor the school management closely for three months.

After meeting the Chief Minister, the father of the deceased, Varun Thakur stated that he has full faith on the administration and the judicial system.

Thakur was found dead inside the toilet of the Ryan International School, Gurugram, with his throat slit on September 8.