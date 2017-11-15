Ryan murder: Pradyumans' dad says Minister urged him not to seek CBI probe

In another twist to the murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman at the School, his father, Varun Thakur, on Wednesday said that had visited and asked him to not insist on a inquiry.

" came to us and asked to not insist on a inquiry as it will take time, and trust the Haryana Police probe. I said if also comes to the same conclusion as the police then we will accept it, but we want a probe first," Pradyuman's father told ANI.

He added that Rao said the enquiry Thakur was demanding would take six months to one year to resolve.

"They further said that what will you do if findings are same as that of the police? But we asked for a enquiry and thought if it also comes with the same theory then we will believe that this was the only factor due to which the child died," said.

On the other hand, Rao Narbir Singh, while addressing the media, justified himself and said that he did meet Pradyuman's father, adding, "I had just said that no state government can recommend inquiry on same day of the incident."

"I told the victim's family to let the police probe continue for a week or so. If you are not satisfied, then we will recommend CBI," said

Justifying himself further, the minister said he did not influence anyone, adding that the whole incident was politicised to tarnish his image.

Meanwhile, Varun Thakur's lawyer Sushil Tekriwal said they have filed a petition asking the court to consider the accused an adult during the trial.

"The case is going on in Justice Juvenile Court and the accused who has been arrested is a 16-year-old. We want that in the trial, the accused be considered an adult, which is why we have put in a petition by in relation to it," Tekriwal told ANI.

Earlier on November 12, the investigation in the case revealed the illegality and destruction of evidence by the Gurugram Police, (CBI) sources said.

Last week, the murder case of the seven-year-old School student took a new turn after the arrested a class XI student of the same school and gave a clean chit to the bus conductor, who was arrested by the Gurugram Police for the murder and sexual assault of the child.

Meanwhile, the accused student has been sent to an observation home in Faridabad, where he will be kept until the next hearing in the case on November 22.