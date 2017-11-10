JUST IN
Ryan school murder case: Pinto family's bail plea adjourned till Nov 17

Punjab and Haryana High Court has advanced the final hearing in Pinto family's interim bail plea till November 17

ANI  |  Chandigarh (Punjab) 

Tight security arrangements outside the Ryan International School in the view of protests in Gurugram, two days after a 7-year-old class II student of the school was brutally murdered. Photo: PTI

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing in the bail plea of Pinto family till November 17, in connection with a Pradyuman murder case.

"The Punjab and Haryana High Court has advanced the final hearing in Pinto family's interim bail plea till November 17, changing the earlier date of December 5, following the Supreme Court's order," Sushil Tekriwal, an advocate of Pradyuman's family, told the media.

The Supreme Court had ordered the matter to be decided within 10 days.

"All procedures will be completed before the due date, and the matter will be completely disposed of on November 17," Tekriwal added.

On Sunday, the Supreme Court had granted interim bail to Pinto family, the owners of the Ryan International School, who have been accused in the murder of its student Pradyuman Thakur.

Pradyuman's body was found with his throat slit inside the toilet of the school on September 8.

On September 28, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had stayed the arrest of the Pinto family. They had moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the matter.

In other developments in the investigation, the CBI on Wednesday arrested a senior student of the school in connection with the murder and gave a clean chit to the bus conductor, who was earlier arrested by the Gurugram Police on charges of murder and sexual assault.

Hearing in the bail plea of the arrested bus conductor, Ashok is scheduled to appear on November 16 in a session court.

"The CBI has stated that Ashok did not commit the murder and they are giving him a clean chit. The hearing on bail application will be done on November 16," Mohit Varma, Ashok's lawyer, told the reporters today.
