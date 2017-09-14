Ryan schoolboy murder: Bombay HC refuses pre-arrest bail to Pintos

The today rejected the transit anticipatory bail applications of three trustees of but granted them interim protection from arrest till tomorrow to enable them file appeal.



Justice Ajay Gadkari also directed the applicants — group's CEO and his parents Augustine Pinto, the founding chairman, and Grace Pinto, the group's managing director, to submit their passports to the Mumbai police commissioner.



The Pintos had approached the high court seeking transit anticipatory bail apprehending arrest in connection with the murder of a seven-year-old boy in the toilet of a school run by the Ryan group in Gurgaon on September 8.They had sought pre-arrest bail till they could move the court concerned in Haryana."The applications... Stand rejected. The interim relief granted to them earlier shall continue until tomorrow 5 pm," the judge said.Barun Thakur, the father of the victim boy, had intervened in the matter, opposing the Pintos' bail pleas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)