S Durga ban proves Modi govt can destroy what they don't like: Filmmakers

"S Durga" Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, whose film was not screened at the 48th despite his best efforts, says the incident has proved how those in power can go to any extent to destroy something they don't like.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, a day after the of India (IFFI) here wrapped up, Sasidharan shared his sentiments.

"I am not unhappy even a bit. On the other hand, I am more than happy that my film has helped a lot of people who were asking 'What is the problem if the Sangh come(s) to power?' to understand what is the problem actually," he said.

"It is simply proved that those in power now can go to any extent to destroy something which they don't like.

"They can even misuse law or ignore judiciary for their purpose. They can give assurances to executives that nothing will happen to them, even if they do not obey courts. A very dangerous message indeed."

"S Durga", a Malayalam movie, was initially dropped from a jury-suggested shortlist of the Indian Panorama section of the along with another film "Nude", triggering controversy.

Sasidharan moved the Kerala High Court, which directed to screen the film at the festival after a censored version was screened for the jury. But fresh title-related issues raised by the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) on the gala's last day sealed the fate of the movie at the fest.

The filmmaker said there was a wave of dissent following the row.

"I have seen a lot of people who openly accept that they are supporters of this government in the past two three days so depressed and disappointed by the dirty game played by the Ministry against my film.

"I have heard multiple times they murmuring that 'this must go'. What else a film need(s) to do, even without been (being) seen."