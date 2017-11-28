S Durga screening at IFFI uncertain; Kerala Film Academy to air at IFFK

"S Durga" director today said a majority of members of the Indian Panorama jury have voted in favour of the Malayalam film being screened at the International Film Festival of India, which ends today.



The jury watched the censored version of the controversial film last night.



The film was dropped from the final list by the Information and Broadcasting ministry.On November 21, a day after the festival began, the Kerala High Court ordered that the film be screened at the November 20-28 festival.Sasidharan, who had moved the court, told PTI that seven jury members were ready for the screening of the film but four people on the panel, with three new additions, didn't give their approval."I got to know that seven of the members were in favour of the screening of 'S Durga', but three new members on the panel as well one of the old members opposed the screening," Sanal said.The three new members Sudhir Chaudhary, Satish Kaushik and Vivek Agnihotri -- were put on the jury after jury chairman Sujoy Ghosh and members Apurva Asrani and Gyan Correa resigned in protest over the exclusion of "S Durga" and "Nude" from the festival.Filmmaker Rahul Rawail was appointed new chairman of the Indian Panorama section.The ministry tried to obtain a stay order on the Kerala High Court's decision but it was denied by the court.According to Sanal, if the film is not screened on the festival's last day today, he may file a contempt of court case against the festival and the ministry."If the executives are not obeying the judiciary, then it is a constitutional issue. I may file a contempt of court case," he said.Sanal is also planning a protest at one of the festival venues here this afternoon.