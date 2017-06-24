Saag Kofta, Kesar Rice: Portuguese PM's special Gujarati veg treat to Modi

-
ALSO READIndia, Portugal sign defence and six other pacts to boost ties PM Narendra Modi to visit Washington in 2017: White House 62 perish in Portugal as 900 firefighters battle to douse huge forest fire Cabinet approves signing of amended tax treaty with Portugal Narendra Modi leaves for Russia after 'successful' visit to Spain
-
Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Saturday sprang a surprise for Narendra Modi when he hosted a special Gujarati vegetarian lunch for him that included dishes like 'Aakhu Saak' and 'Mango Shrikhand'.
Aakhu literally means 'whole' and shaak simply means 'curry'. It is a dish in which vegetable stuffing is heavily spiced and is wonderful for big get-togethers.
The other items on the menu included 'Saag Kofta', 'Rajma aur Makai', 'Tarkha Daal', 'Kesar Rice', 'Parantha', 'Rotli', 'Papad', and 'Gulab Jamun' and other sweets.
Modi is the first Indian prime minister in Portugal for a bilateral visit. He has said his one-day visit to the country will further strengthen relations between India and Portugal.
Earlier on Saturday, Modi and Costa took a stroll around the Palacio das Necessidades, a historic building in the Largo do Rilvas, a public square in Lisbon.
Costa had visited India in January when he went to see his family members at his ancestral house in Goa.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU