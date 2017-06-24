TRENDING ON BS
President must follow Constitution, no question of ideology: Venkaiah Naidu
Saag Kofta, Kesar Rice: Portuguese PM's special Gujarati veg treat to Modi

Narendra Modi is the first Indian PM in Portugal for a bilateral visit

Press Trust of India  |  Lisbon 

PM Narendra Modi with Portuguese PM Antonio Costa in Portugal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) with Portuguese PM Antonio Costa clasp hands at the Necessidades Palace, the Portuguese Foreign Ministry in Lisbon, Portugal, Saturday June 24, 2017. Modi is on a one day visit to Portugal. Photo: AP/PTI

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Saturday sprang a surprise for Narendra Modi when he hosted a special Gujarati vegetarian lunch for him that included dishes like 'Aakhu Saak' and 'Mango Shrikhand'.

Aakhu literally means 'whole' and shaak simply means 'curry'. It is a dish in which vegetable stuffing is heavily spiced and is wonderful for big get-togethers.



The other items on the menu included 'Saag Kofta', 'Rajma aur Makai', 'Tarkha Daal', 'Kesar Rice', 'Parantha', 'Rotli', 'Papad', and 'Gulab Jamun' and other sweets.

Modi is the first Indian prime minister in Portugal for a bilateral visit. He has said his one-day visit to the country will further strengthen relations between India and Portugal.

Earlier on Saturday, Modi and Costa took a stroll around the Palacio das Necessidades, a historic building in the Largo do Rilvas, a public square in Lisbon.

Costa had visited India in January when he went to see his family members at his ancestral house in Goa.

