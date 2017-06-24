Saag Kofta, Kesar Rice: Portuguese PM's special Gujarati veg treat to Modi

Narendra Modi is the first Indian PM in Portugal for a bilateral visit

Portuguese Prime Minister on Saturday sprang a surprise for when he hosted a special Gujarati vegetarian lunch for him that included dishes like 'Aakhu Saak' and 'Mango Shrikhand'.



Aakhu literally means 'whole' and shaak simply means 'curry'. It is a dish in which vegetable stuffing is heavily spiced and is wonderful for big get-togethers.



The other items on the menu included 'Saag Kofta', 'Rajma aur Makai', 'Tarkha Daal', 'Kesar Rice', 'Parantha', 'Rotli', 'Papad', and 'Gulab Jamun' and other sweets.



is the first Indian prime minister in for a bilateral visit. He has said his one-day visit to the country will further strengthen relations between and



Earlier on Saturday, and Costa took a stroll around the Palacio das Necessidades, a historic building in the Largo do Rilvas, a public square in Lisbon.



Costa had visited in January when he went to see his family members at his ancestral house in Goa.

