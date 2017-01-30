SAARC members to meet in Nepal for 19th Summit

Senior officials of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) are scheduled to meet in Kathmandu this week for the first time since the summit was postponed in 2016 to discuss various issues.

The meet on February 1-2 to attend the Programming Committee will be the first meeting of the member states since the postponement of the 19th that was supposed to take place in Islamabad in November 2016, a Foreign Ministry official said.

During the meeting, member states will discuss a number of issues, including the budget of the Secretariat and five regional centers of SAARC, according to Foreign Ministry sources.

The matter relating to rescheduling the next summit will also come up during the meeting, to be attended by joint secretaries of the countries.

Nepal, current chair of the SAARC, had decided to postpone the Summit until further notice after four nations Afghanistan, Bhutan, and requested to postpone the summit in Islamabad scheduled for November 9 and 10, 2016, following escalation of tension between and Pakistan.

and three other countries had blamed for not creating a conducive environment and not co-operating on combating cross-border terrorism in South Asia for holding the Summit, while has rejected the charges.

The decisions made by the programming committee will be forwarded to the Standing Committee for endorsement.

is a regional body founded in 1985 in South Asia, comprising Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.