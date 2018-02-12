Sabyasachi's 'saree comment' at Harvard creates furore on social media

-
ALSO READFor the love of handloom saris Milind Soman's new 'athleisure' clothing line In pics: Virat-Anushka's Delhi reception, Modi and Jaitley spotted too Apparel exports to the US: India posts second-highest growth among top 5 Indian army kills three Pakistani soldiers in cross-border firing at LoC
-
Sabyasachi Mukherjee's comment on the saree has created a furor on social media with people blasting the designer for saying that Indian women should know how to wear it. Mukherjee, on Saturday, had criticised the Indian women, particularly of the younger generation, for not wearing the saree and instead giving preference to western outfits. "I think, if you tell me that you do not know how to wear a saree, I would say shame on you. It's a part of your culture, (you) need stand up for it," Sabyasachi had told Indian students at the Harvard India Conference. Mukherjee's comments have not gone down well with women. "Bye bye @sabya_mukherjee - not that I could ever afford you. What a shallow thing to say.
For the record I don't know how to wear a saree," tweeted a user. Another user, Priyanka, tweeted, "Shame on you @sabya_mukherjee. Another man all set to put women down in the name of culture. Seriously? Is wearing Saree is all that matters for a women now?..." "Khaled Hosseini said and he said it right, 'Like a compass needle that points north, a man's accusing finger always finds a woman.' Sabyasachi Mukherjee shame on me and you! I agree that we all must know our culture well but you can't shame them if they don't. @sabya_mukherjee" tweeted another user. Some people pointed out that a saree by Sabyasachi costs a fortune and he should instead sell sarees at lower rates. "Maybe fewer young women are not wearing sarees because you're selling em for 80K bro (sic)," tweeted comedian Tanmay Bhat.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU