Sabzar Bhat killing: Kashmir Valley tensed during curfew but under control

Police says barring a few incidents of stone pelting, situation remained peaceful across valley

The situation in remained tense but under control with authorities imposing curfew-like restrictions in most parts of the valley on Sunday, fearing that the killing of Mujahideen commander would spark trouble in the state.



Barring a few incidents of stone pelting in Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian and Sopore, the situation across the valley remained peaceful, a police spokesman said.



In Pulwama, the spokesman said a group of miscreants threw stones at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Tahab.



Police and security forces used "maximum restraint" while dealing with the situation at these places and stone pelters were dispersed, he said.



He said restrictions were imposed to maintain law and order in view of protests following the killing of Bhat and another militant in an encounter with security forces in Soimoh area of in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday.



In Srinagar, restrictions were imposed in seven police station areas — Khanyar, Nowhatta, Safakadal, M R Gunj, Rainawari, Kralkhud and Maisuma — as a precautionary measure.



Restrictions were also been imposed in Anantnag, Pulwama and Shopian districts in south and in Sopore town in north Kashmir, officials said.



They said restrictions on the assembly and movement of more than four people, under CrPC Section 144, were imposed in Budgam and Ganderbal districts in central



At least 30 people were injured in violent clashes between protesters and security forces in various parts of the valley following the killing of the two Mujahideen militants.



A civilian was also killed allegedly in cross-firing between militants and security forces during the encounter yesterday.



Bhat was buried this morning at his native Ratsuna area in where hundreds of people had gathered.



The funeral remained peaceful, the officials said.



Meanwhile, normal life elsewhere in the valley remained affected due to a two-day strike called by separatists to protest the killing of the two militants and the alleged use of "brute force" against protesters.



The separatist trio — chairmen of both factions of Conference, and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and chief — also called for a march to on Tuesday in protest against the killing.



Malik was arrested from his residence here today, while Geelani and Mirwaiz were under house detention.



The authorities suspended mobile internet services in the valley, while the outgoing call facility on prepaid numbers has been snapped as a precautionary measure.

Press Trust of India