'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' made tax-free in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has decided to waive off the entertainment on master blaster Sachin Tendulkar's biopic 'Sachin

The state government took this decision to honour the contribution of Tendulkar in the world of sports and to ensure that the film reaches maximum number of people in the theatres.

The docu-drama, which is based on the personal and professional life of the 44-year-old cricketer, has been written and directed by British filmmaker James Erskine.

The flick also reveals few aspects of his life that were never heard before.

The movie, which was simultaneously shot in Hindi, Marathi and English, has also been declared tax-free in Odisha, Kerala, and Karnataka.