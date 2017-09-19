Sachin Tendulkar, P V Sindhu call off proposed investment in CallHealth

Legendary cricketer and ace shuttler have called off their talks for investing in Hyderabad-based Services, according to sources close to the cricketer.

CallHealth, in a regulatory filing informing about its extraordinary general meeting, had said it would seek shareholders approval for a proposed of Rs 12 crore and Rs 4 crore from Tendulkar and Sindhu, respectively.

A source close to Tendulkar's office said the discussions with did not proceed beyond the preliminary stage.

When contacted, Services CFO Satish Kottakota said, "Mr Tendulkar and Ms have not made any investments into pursuant to the filing of the EGM notice, which is mandatory for resultant changes in the shareholding pattern".

Emails sent to Tendulkar and Sindhu remained unanswered.

is promoted by Sandhya Raju, the daughter-in-law of B Ramalinga Raju, founder of the scam-hit Satyam Computers.

The start-up offers doctor consultations, diagnostic services and delivery of medicines. Its services, currently available in places like Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR, Chennai and Vishakhapatnam also include facilitation of medical services and home care.

Tendulkar has invested in several start-ups in past few years, including Universal Sportsbiz, Spartan and Smartron among others.

