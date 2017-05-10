TRENDING ON BS
Now, your UDAN airfare will be revised every three months
Business Standard

Sacked AAP MLA Kapil Mishra gets slapped during protest fast in Delhi

Police nabbed attacker who claimed he belonged to Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Kapil Mishra, AAP
Sacked AAP Minister Kapil Mishra on a hunger strike against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyender Jain, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Dalip Kumar)

Sacked Water Minister Kapil Mishra's "satyagraha" fast to protest corruption in his former Aam Aadmi Party was on Wednesday marked by high drama as he was slapped by a man at his house. Mishra alleged he has been receiving "death threats from international numbers".

As Mishra, who has been suspended from the AAP following his series of corruption allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other top party leaders, sat on fast in his Civil Lines house, a person from among the crowd slapped him repeatedly, shouting "He (Mishra) has betrayed the party."

The attacker was nabbed by the others present and handed over to police.

Before being taken away by the police, the man claimed he "belonged to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)".

Reacting to the attack, the Mishra said: "The man suddenly attacked me and hit me on my neck before he was caught by the people here."

Mishra then appealed to his supporters not to retaliate violently.

"I will leave drinking water if any of my supporters retaliate violently to the attacker or any other AAP supporter," Mishra said, as he lay on the ground. Mishra is only drinking water during his indefinite fast.

In the morning, before sitting on "satyagraha", Mishra claimed that he was receiving life threats on his phone from international numbers.

