Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: Rajnath Singh on Pulwama attack

Home Minister on Monday assured that the sacrifice of our brave will not go in vain and their valour will be given due acknowledgement.

told ANI, "The attack on a camp in was a cowardly attack by terrorists. The sacrifice of our won't go in vain".

Singh further averred that the entire nation is proud of their valour.

"The entire nation stands with their families. We are proud of our brave who lost their lives in the fighting back the terrorists", added Singh.



Large number of people carrying the body of constable Sharif ud Din Ganaie during his funeral procession in Srinagar. Photo: PTI

On Sunday, five lost their lives after terrorists stormed a training centre in Pulwama district in the wee hours of Sunday. The terrorists first lobbed grenades and then began indiscriminate firing and entered the training centre in Awantipora. Three terrorists have been reported to be killed.

In another incident on Sunday itself, a soldier lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector. The Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing on Indian posts in the early hours wherein the Indian retaliated strongly and effectively.