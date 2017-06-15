Sadhvi Saraswati: Hang those who eat beef, Hindus must stock arms in homes

No power in the country can prevent Hindus from establishing the "Hindu Nation", she said

Amid the raging debate over and consumption of beef, a Sadhvi attending a meeting of various Hindu outfits here has said those who consider eating as a status symbol should be hanged till death.



The remarks made by Sadhvi Saraswati here last evening triggered a sharp reaction from the Congress, which said her speech would spark communal hatred and asked the BJP-led in to lodge a FIR against her.



"I appeal to the of that those people who consider eating the meat of their own mother as a status symbol should be hanged," Sadhvi Saraswati from said.



"They (those who eat beef) should be brought before the public and hanged, then only people will know that it is our duty to protect 'gau mata'," she said while commenting on consumption during the inauguration of All Hindu Convention at Ramnathi village here.



Sadhvi Saraswati, president of Sanatan Dharma Prachar Seva Samiti of Chhindwada in MP, also wanted the Hindus to keep arms in their homes to protect themselves.



"If we do not stock arms, we will be destroyed in future," she said.



"Today Bharat is under attack from all directions. Efforts are being made to separate Kashmir from Bharat and also stop the Amarnath pilgrimage. Bharatmata and Gaumata are being censured," she said.



Slamming the demand by some political parties to ban the outfits calling for the creation of the "Hindu Rashtra", she said they should realise that no power in the country can prevent Hindus from establishing the "Hindu Nation".



She said "there is no such thing as saffron terrorism," adding that "saffron means a life dedicated to the nation and dharma."



Nearly 130 Hindu organisations from 21 states and countries including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal are attending the four-day convention, its organisers said.



Reacting to the speeches made at the meet, Committee secretary Girish Chodankar questioned the Manohar Parrikar-led state government's silence over them.



"The statements provoking communal hatred are made during the convention. The state has become a party to the entire programme by maintaining silence and allowing it to continue," Chodankar alleged.



He also questioned Forward Party leader Vijai Sardesai's silence on the issue.



Sardesai, whose party is now an ally of the ruling BJP, had in the past hit out at the VHP's claim that it would ban in the state. He had said that those who were trying to create communal disharmony would be dealt with strongly, Chodankar said



"Why is he (Sardesai) silent over Sadhvi's statement promoting violence?" Chodankar asked.



He said the should have taken Suo moto cognisance of the Sadhvi's comments and filed a FIR against her for 'hate speech'.

Press Trust of India