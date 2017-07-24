Safe travel for females: UP to launch all-women 'Pink' AC buses with CCTV

The will soon launch 'Pink' air-conditioned buses exclusively for women, an official said on Monday.

The union government's Ministry of Women and Child Development has sanctioned funds for the 50 buses from its 'Nirbhaya Fund'.

The staff, including a conductor in these buses, will be women, the official added.

A presentation for these buses was made before ministry officials on July 21 by the State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) authorities.

The ministry has mandated the state to buy the buses and also to purchase and install CCTV cameras in the other 12,500 buses owned by the UPSRTC.

The 'Pink' buses will have panic buttons installed for emergencies.