Saha breaks Dhoni's record by affecting 10 dismissals against South Africa

Saha surpassed Dhoni, who had claimed nine dismissals in a Test match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2014

Press Trust of India  |  Cape Town 

Indian captain Virat Kohli, second left, and Wriddhiman Saha, second right, appeal a wicket on the fourth day of the first test between South Africa and India at Newlands Stadium, in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: AP/PTI
Wriddhiman Saha on Monday became the first Indian wicketkeeper to affect 10 dismissals in a Test during the ongoing opening match between India and South Africa here.

The 33-year-old surpassed former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who had claimed nine dismissals in a Test match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2014.


He achieved the feat on the fourth day of the match.

Saha took 10 catches -- five in each South African innings -- to take his number of dismissals to 85, which includes 10 stumpings.

He also eclipsed Farokh Engineer's record of 82 dismissals to become the fifth most successful Indian wicketkeeper.

First Published: Mon, January 08 2018. 18:48 IST

