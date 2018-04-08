Sahara Samay journalist Anuj Chaudhary shot, seriously injured in Ghaziabad

-
ALSO READGujarat election 2017: Sahara Samay-CNX exit poll gives BJP 110-120 seats Sebi slaps Rs 10 mn fine on Prayag Infotech for not providing information SC asks Bombay HC receiver to facilitate auction of Sahara's Aamby Valley SAT sets aside Irdai order to transfer Sahara's insurance business SC allows liquidator to sell Sahara's Aamby Valley property in parcels
-
A journalist working with Sahara Samay Hindi news channel was on Sunday shot at and seriously injured at his residence in Ghaziabad, police said.
Police said four-five unidentified criminals riding two-wheelers went to Anuj Chaudhary's house in Rajapur locality in Kavi Nagar police station jurisdiction around 6.15 p.m. They fired six shots at Anuj, who was standing at the house entrance.
While two bullets hit him in the abdomen, two hit him in the right arm. They fled the spot, after which Anuj -- who is Shramjivi Patrakar Sangh President -- was rushed to Yashoda Hospital in the city.
Doctors attending on him said his condition is "critical" and had been taken for surgery.
"We are collecting closed-circuit television footage from the area. A team will be formed to arrest the culprits," SP City Akash Tomar said.
"We told Kavi Nagar Inspector Samarjit Singh that Rs 10 lakh had been paid to sharpshooters to eliminate Ajay, whose wife Nisha Chaudhary is a local councillor. However, the crime was committed even though the information had been passed on to authorities concerned," claimed Deepak Tomar, who is brother-in-law of the journalist.
Sahara Samay is a Hindi language 24/7 news channel owned by Sahara India Pariwar.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU