Saharanpur caste violence: SC refuses urgent hearing on plea for SIT

The Supreme Court on Friday refused an urgent hearing on a plea seeking a probe by a (SIT) into the recent incidents of in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.



A vacation bench comprising Justices L. Nageswara Rao and Navin Sinha said there was no urgency and the petition may be heard after the court's summer break.

Gaurav Yadava, a lawyer, who had filed a PIL in his personal capacity, mentioned the plea for an urgent hearing, saying that the situation in the areas was "critical" and needed judicial intervention.Besides seeking a SIT probe into the recent violence in Saharanpur villages, in which two people were killed and many injured, the PIL also sought compensation for the families of the victims.