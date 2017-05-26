TRENDING ON BS
Saharanpur caste violence: SC refuses urgent hearing on plea for SIT

The petition may be heard after the court's summer break, says vacation bench

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Saharanpur VIOLENCE, Saharanpur clash
Saharanpur caste clashes. Photo: PTI

The Supreme Court on Friday refused an urgent hearing on a plea seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the recent incidents of caste violence in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.

A vacation bench comprising Justices L. Nageswara Rao and Navin Sinha said there was no urgency and the petition may be heard after the court's summer break.



Gaurav Yadava, a lawyer, who had filed a PIL in his personal capacity, mentioned the plea for an urgent hearing, saying that the situation in the areas was "critical" and needed judicial intervention.

Besides seeking a SIT probe into the recent violence in Saharanpur villages, in which two people were killed and many injured, the PIL also sought compensation for the families of the victims.

