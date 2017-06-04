TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India vs Pakistan: Fans await Virat Kohli's surgical strike
Business Standard

Saharanpur violence: Internet services restored; 2 held

On May 9, a police chowki was burnt, over 20 vehicles torched

Press Trust of India  |  Saharanpur 

Saharanpur caste clashes. Photo: PTI
Saharanpur caste clashes. Photo: PTI

Two persons were on Sunday arrested in connection with the violence here on May 9 in which a police chowki and 20 vehicles were set ablaze, even as the authorities restored Internet services in the district.

Additional Superintendent of Police Prtabal Pratap Singh said that two main accused, Rajan and Kadam Singh alias Shivam were arrested by the SIT with the help of local police.



During interrogation, Rajan and Kadam have confessed to their involvement in the violence, another senior police officer claimed.

The two have been sent to jail.

Meanwhile, Saharanpur DM P K Pandey said that the Internet services have been restored in the district but the administration is keeping an eye on social media through surveillance teams of Saharanpur, Meerut and Lucknow.

On May 9, a police chowki was burnt, over 20 vehicles torched while several instances of stone-pelting and clashes were reported from across Saharanpur.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Saharanpur violence: Internet services restored; 2 held

On May 9, a police chowki was burnt, over 20 vehicles torched

On May 9, a police chowki was burnt, over 20 vehicles torched Two persons were on Sunday arrested in connection with the violence here on May 9 in which a police chowki and 20 vehicles were set ablaze, even as the authorities restored Internet services in the district.

Additional Superintendent of Police Prtabal Pratap Singh said that two main accused, Rajan and Kadam Singh alias Shivam were arrested by the SIT with the help of local police.

During interrogation, Rajan and Kadam have confessed to their involvement in the violence, another senior police officer claimed.

The two have been sent to jail.

Meanwhile, Saharanpur DM P K Pandey said that the Internet services have been restored in the district but the administration is keeping an eye on social media through surveillance teams of Saharanpur, Meerut and Lucknow.

On May 9, a police chowki was burnt, over 20 vehicles torched while several instances of stone-pelting and clashes were reported from across Saharanpur. image
Business Standard
177 22

Saharanpur violence: Internet services restored; 2 held

On May 9, a police chowki was burnt, over 20 vehicles torched

Two persons were on Sunday arrested in connection with the violence here on May 9 in which a police chowki and 20 vehicles were set ablaze, even as the authorities restored Internet services in the district.

Additional Superintendent of Police Prtabal Pratap Singh said that two main accused, Rajan and Kadam Singh alias Shivam were arrested by the SIT with the help of local police.

During interrogation, Rajan and Kadam have confessed to their involvement in the violence, another senior police officer claimed.

The two have been sent to jail.

Meanwhile, Saharanpur DM P K Pandey said that the Internet services have been restored in the district but the administration is keeping an eye on social media through surveillance teams of Saharanpur, Meerut and Lucknow.

On May 9, a police chowki was burnt, over 20 vehicles torched while several instances of stone-pelting and clashes were reported from across Saharanpur.

image
Business Standard
177 22