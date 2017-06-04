Saharanpur violence: Internet services restored; 2 held

-
ALSO READBJP, RSS unleashing casteist forces: Mayawati on Saharanpur violence Saharanpur caste violence: SC refuses urgent hearing on plea for SIT Saharanpur clash: From caste to politics, here is what wreaked havoc in UP Violence-hit Saharanpur gets new divisional commissioner, 19 other IAS Rahul Gandhi a 'photo opportunist': Venkaiah Naidu on Saharanpur visit
-
Two persons were on Sunday arrested in connection with the violence here on May 9 in which a police chowki and 20 vehicles were set ablaze, even as the authorities restored Internet services in the district.
Additional Superintendent of Police Prtabal Pratap Singh said that two main accused, Rajan and Kadam Singh alias Shivam were arrested by the SIT with the help of local police.
During interrogation, Rajan and Kadam have confessed to their involvement in the violence, another senior police officer claimed.
The two have been sent to jail.
Meanwhile, Saharanpur DM P K Pandey said that the Internet services have been restored in the district but the administration is keeping an eye on social media through surveillance teams of Saharanpur, Meerut and Lucknow.
On May 9, a police chowki was burnt, over 20 vehicles torched while several instances of stone-pelting and clashes were reported from across Saharanpur.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU