Saharanpur violence: Internet services restored; 2 held

On May 9, a police chowki was burnt, over 20 vehicles torched

On May 9, a police chowki was burnt, over 20 vehicles torched

Two persons were on Sunday arrested in connection with the violence here on May 9 in which a police chowki and 20 vehicles were set ablaze, even as the authorities restored in the district.



Additional Superintendent of Police Prtabal Pratap Singh said that two main accused, Rajan and alias Shivam were arrested by the SIT with the help of local police.



During interrogation, Rajan and Kadam have confessed to their involvement in the violence, another senior police officer claimed.



The two have been sent to jail.



Meanwhile, DM said that the have been restored in the district but the administration is keeping an eye on social media through surveillance teams of Saharanpur, and



On May 9, a police chowki was burnt, over 20 vehicles torched while several instances of stone-pelting and clashes were reported from across

Press Trust of India