Saharanpur violence: Rs 15 lakh compensation for family of victims

The injured will be given Rs 50,000 each as compensation

The injured will be given Rs 50,000 each as compensation

The government will provide Rs 15 lakh as compensation to the family of a man killed in caste violence in Saharanpur district.



A mob had on Tuesday attacked a group of people returning from a rally of (BSP) chief Mayawati, killing Ashish (24), who hailed from Sarsawa town, on the spot and injuring four others.



The injured will be given Rs 50,000 each as compensation.



Fresh violence erupted on Tuesday in Saharanpur which had been witnessing inter- since April.



Some unidentified persons set fire to at least 12 houses of Thakurs in ahead of the arrival of there, SP (City) Prabal Pratap said.



After wrapped up her visit to the village, a mob attacked a Bolero carrying some supporters, who had come from Sarsawa to attend her event.



Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Saharanpur Dubey said a team of Home Secretary Mani Prasad Mishra, Additional (Law and Order) Aditya Mishra, Inspector General (STF) Amitabh Yash and DG (Security) Vijay Bhushan held separate meetings with civil and police officers of Saharanpur and neighbouring districts.



The SSP said 24 people were arrested in connection with yesterday's incidents.

Press Trust of India