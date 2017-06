The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday arrested founder alias Rawan, after he was accused of inciting caste clashes in different areas of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.

The Uttar Pradesh nabbed from Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had announced a bounty of Rs.12,000 on

The award was announced by KS Emanuel, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Saharanpur Range

In Saharanpur, had a cult following among Dalits.

On May 5, one person was killed and 16 people, including a head constable, were injured in clashes between the Dalits and the Rajputs in Shabbirpur and Simlana villages.