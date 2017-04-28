TRENDING ON BS
Sajjan Jindal meets Sharif, sparks speculation on revival of Indo-Pak talks

Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif said there was nothing secret about the meeting

Press Trust of India  |  Lahore 

Indian steel magnate Sajjan Jindal has met Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during a visit to Islamabad, triggering speculation in Pakistani media over revival of bilateral talks amid strains in ties.

The meeting between Sharif and Jindal took place yesterday at the premier's private residence in the country's hill station Murree, about 45 kms from Islamabad.

After opposition parties created an uproar over the "secret" meeting, Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif said there was nothing secret about the meeting.

 


The family members of Sharif received Jindal at the Islamabad airport after he come from Afghanistan. Jindal was later escorted to Murree in an official protocol where he had an hour-long meeting with the prime minister.

