Sakshi Malik, Babita Kumari make it to India's 2018 CWG wrestling team

-
ALSO READAustralia expecting 10,000 tourists from India in 2018 Commonwealth Games Letters: Budget expectations Increase social security pension in Budget 2018: Economists to Jaitley Budget 2018 must focus on agriculture as growth remains sluggish: Assocham Populist Budget not permissible; India's macro environment fine: Rathin Roy
-
Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik was on Saturday named in the Indian women's wrestling team for next year's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia after a selection trial held.
Apart from Sakshi (62kg), other women grapplers who booked their berths for the 2018 Commonwealth Games are Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Babita Kumari (54kg), Pooja Dhanda (57kg), Divya Karan (68 kg) and Kiran (76kg).
The selection trial was held in six weight categories at the Sports Authority of India Training Center.
The six freestyle wrestlers will also represent the country in the 2018 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU