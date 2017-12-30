Sakshi Malik, Babita Kumari make it to India's 2018 CWG wrestling team

Olympic bronze medallist was on Saturday named in the Indian women's wrestling team for next year's in Gold Coast, Australia after a selection trial held.



Apart from Sakshi (62kg), other women grapplers who booked their berths for the are (50kg), (54kg), (57kg), (68 kg) and Kiran (76kg).



The selection trial was held in six weight categories at the Authority of India Training Center.The six freestyle wrestlers will also represent the country in the 2018 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.