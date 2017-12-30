JUST IN
Business Standard

Sakshi Malik, Babita Kumari make it to India's 2018 CWG wrestling team

The selection trial was held in six weight categories at the Sports Authority of India Training Center

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Sakshi Malik, CWG, Babita
FILE PHOTO: India's Sakshi Malik poses with her bronze medal for the women's wrestling freestyle 58-kg competition during the medals ceremony

Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik was on Saturday named in the Indian women's wrestling team for next year's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia after a selection trial held.

Apart from Sakshi (62kg), other women grapplers who booked their berths for the 2018 Commonwealth Games are Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Babita Kumari (54kg), Pooja Dhanda (57kg), Divya Karan (68 kg) and Kiran (76kg).


The selection trial was held in six weight categories at the Sports Authority of India Training Center.

The six freestyle wrestlers will also represent the country in the 2018 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

First Published: Sat, December 30 2017. 21:13 IST

