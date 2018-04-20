Salaam Bombay Foundation is building a 'super army' of slum children

It is estimated that every day, more than 5,500 children in India below the age of 10 try tobacco for the first time. There are over one crore juvenile tobacco users in the country today.

A recent study of Mumbai schoolchildren in the 7th, 8th and 9th grades found that seven of 10 students reported at least one parent who consumed some form of tobacco. Every student had at least two close friends who used tobacco. Other studies show that tobacco abuse at an early age serves as a gateway to other forms of substance abuse and more disturbingly, teenagers perceive smokers to be more ...