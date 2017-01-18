Salman Khan acquitted by Jodhpur court in illegal firearms case

In a big relief to and Hindi film industry, a court acquitted the actor in an case today. He had been accused of possessing illegal firearms with an expired licence.

The arguments from both sides had concluded earlier and the court had reserved its judgement on January 9. Chief judicial magistrate Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit had directed the accused, to be present in the court when the judgement is announced.

was accused of carrying and using illegal firearms with an expired licence. His arms licence had expired on Sep 22, 1998 and he was accused of using them to hunt two blackbucks on October 1 and 2, 1998 near Jodhpur.

These firearms were presented to the police in on 15 Oct, 1998. The defence claimed that these were brought from Mumbai but he was required to prove that these were not in his possession between 22 September 1998 and 15 October, 1998.

In between these two dates, on 29 September, 1998, the actor had complained that his revolver had been stolen. The police officer Satyamani Tiwari found the revolver in the bathroom of his hotel room. The actor was accused under sections 3/25 and 3/27 of the that carried a maximum sentence of 7 years in jail.

The actor had been embroiled in three cases in 1998. These were related to chinkaras, blackbucks and under the Arms Act. In July, 2016, the Rajasthan High Court had acquitted him in the case.