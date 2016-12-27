Salman Khan launches his mobile app on 51st birthday

Superstar on his 51st birthday on Tuesday launched a titled 'Being In Touch', through which his fans will be updated about his personal and professional life.

Salman shared an 18-second video on Twitter.

He says, "Swagat mat karo aap humara... Hum aapka swagat karte hain. Swagat hai aapka... Welcome to Being In Touch. Go download now. It's live. (Don't welcome us. We welcome you. Welcome to Being In Touch. Go download now it's live.)"

The 51-year-old actor captioned the video clip: " app is Live on the Google Play Store! Go download."

The app gives fans access to all things about Salman -- from all his social media pages to never-seen-before photographs, to videos of the star directly speaking to his fans and sharing interesting bits of his life with them.