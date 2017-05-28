TRENDING ON BS
Salman Khan's opposite cast Zhu Zhu to promote 'Tubelight' in India

Film is set to be released during Eid festival in June

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Chinese actress Zhu Zhu
Chinese actress Zhu Zhu with co-star in Shanghai Calling, Daniel Henney, during an event. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@Zhuzhu_juju)

Chinese actress Zhu Zhu will be visiting India for the promotions of her Bollywood debut film "Tubelight".

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film features Zhu Zhu opposite Salman Khan.

"Heroines have always played strong roles in my films. Zhu Zhu plays an important role in the film but we can't talk about it. Also, she will be coming to India for promotions. But we are yet to chalk out a proper plan," Kabir told PTI.

With films like "PK" and "Dangal" doing good business in China, "Tubelight" makers are also planning to release the film in the country.

"China market is different when it comes to releasing Indian films. The film has to be presented to them, they have to like it and then pass it. They have certain guidelines to release a film," Kabir says.

"Tubelight" is an adaptation of 2015 "Little Boy", but the "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" director says it has been made according to Indian sensibilities.

"Our film is an adaptation of 'Little Boy'. We have taken the germ of idea and made it according to our sensibilities. We have made it in context of our history."

Also starring Sohail Khan, Om Puri, Shah Rukh Khan in cameo, "Tubelight" releases this Eid.

