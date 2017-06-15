Salman Khan's 'Sultan' to be screened at Shanghai film fest

superstar Salman Khan's "Sultan" has been lined up for a showcase at the 20th International Festival.

The gala is to be held June 17-26.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted on Thursday: "'Sultan' will be showcased at 20th International Festival."

A sports drama, the features Salman in the role of a wrestler and is he paired with Anushka Sharma.

For now, Zafar is busy working on his new "Tiger Zinda Hai", which features Salman again.