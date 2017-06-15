Salman Khan's 'Sultan' to be screened at Shanghai film fest

-
ALSO READSalman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar join hands for 2018 film Watch out Xiaomi, Oppo! Salman Khan confirms venturing into smartphone biz Salman Khan's opposite cast Zhu Zhu to promote 'Tubelight' in India Movie review: Aamir Khan shines in a cliche-ridden Dangal Blackbuck poaching case: 'I am innocent' Salman Khan tells Rajasthan court
-
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's "Sultan" has been lined up for a showcase at the 20th Shanghai International Film Festival.
The gala is to be held June 17-26.
Director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted on Thursday: "'Sultan' will be showcased at 20th Shanghai International Film Festival."
A sports drama, the movie features Salman in the role of a wrestler and is he paired with Anushka Sharma.
For now, Zafar is busy working on his new film "Tiger Zinda Hai", which features Salman again.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU