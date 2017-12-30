Salman Khan's 'Tiger Zinda Hai' mints Rs 217 crore in 8 days

and Katrina Kaif's "Tiger Zinda Hai" has roared loud at the box office, becoming the second highest grosser of Hindi cinema in 2017. The movie has collected Rs 217.5 crore in eight days since its release on December 22.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, " is now chasing the score set by Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 320.34 crore) and Sultan (Rs 300.45 crore)."

The Hindi dubbed version of southern fantasy drama " 2: The Conclusion" made exceptional earnings of Rs 510.99 crore, but in terms of originals, the action entertainer "Tiger Zinda Hai" has raked in the highest numbers.





#TigerZindaHai maintains a STRONG TREND... Now chasing the score set by #BajrangiBhaijaan [₹ 320.34 cr] and #Sultan [₹ 300.45 cr]… Biz expected to jump again on Sat [today], Sun and Mon [1 Jan]… [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr. Total: ₹ 217.60 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2017 Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, "Tiger Zinda Hai" is riding on incredibly positive audience reviews, read a statement from its production banner Yash Raj Films.

"On Thursday, the record-breaking action entertainer notched up a humongous 15.42 crore, taking the total India collection to Rs 206.04 crore.

Salman and Katrina have teamed up for the first time after five long years and their pairing has got two thumbs up from audiences and fans alike.

Of the film's success, actress Katrina Kaif, who plays the role of a Pakistani spy, told news agency PTI: "As an actor, I always want to be part of movies that audiences thoroughly enjoy and the feedback that I'm getting from audiences is overwhelming and extremely satisfying."

Reliance Entertainment-backed "Golmaal Again" rounds up the top three Hindi movie grossers of 2017 with a lifetime collection of Rs 205.67 crore.