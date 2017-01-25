Salman Khan summoned by Jodhpur court for black buck poaching case today

actor will appear before a court on Wednesday in connection with the poaching case.

Actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and one Dushyant Singh have also been asked to appear before the court.

Last week, Khan was acquitted by a court in an Arms Act case linked to the killing of a 18 years ago.

The prosecution witnesses have already recorded their statements in the court.

The accused in the case, including actor Salman Khan, will record their statements in the 1998 case.

During the shooting of Sooraj Barjatya's movie, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Salman allegedly went on a shooting expedition along with actors Saif, Neelam, Sonali and Tabu, killing two black bucks in Kankani village.

Following protests by the local Bishnoi community, a case was filed against Salman and the other actors and a local named Dushyant Singh.