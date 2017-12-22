JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

2G verdict: Will DMK now align with BJP? Not really, says Tamil Nadu party
Business Standard

Salman Khan tops Forbes India Celebrity 100 list for second year in a row

The 51-year-old actor pipped Shah Rukh Khan to the top after raking in Rs 232.83 crore in the period of October 1, 2016 to September 30, 2017

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Salman Khan
Bollywood actor Salman Khan during the launch of ‘Being Human Electric Cycle', in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)

Superstar Salman Khan has once again topped the Forbes' annual list of the highest-earning entertainers in the country.

The 2017 Forbes India Celebrity 100 list rankings are based on estimates of entertainment-related earnings of celebrities.


The 51-year-old actor pipped Shah Rukh Khan to the top after raking in Rs 232.83 crore in the period of October 1, 2016 to September 30, 2017, backed by endorsements of several brands.

Shah Rukh with Rs 170.5 crore, retained his last year's position at number two, and was followed by newly-married Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli with Rs 100.72 crore.

The list also features 13 actors from the south this year as against 11 last year.

The only woman in the top 10 is actor Priyanka Chopra (at number 7 with Rs 68 crore), as she continued to make her mark internationally.

Shuttler PV Sindhu with earning of Rs 57.25 crore was the highest money gainer as her total earnings soared nearly 17 times, propelled by several brand endorsements following her 2016 Rio Olympics silver medal.

First Published: Fri, December 22 2017. 17:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements