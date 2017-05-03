TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Beheading of soldiers: Outraged India, demands action against Pak soldiers
Business Standard

Salman Khurshid to assist SC as amicus curiae in Triple Talaq case

A five-judge constitution bench of the apex court will start hearing pleas from May 11

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Salman Khurshid
Former Law Minister Salman Khurshid

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed senior lawyer and former law minister Salman Khurshid to be an amicus curiae in the ongoing Triple Talaq case.

Khurshid told the Apex court that he wanted to assist the court in the matter to which the top court agreed.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul allowed Khurshid to file his written submissions in the case.

Amicus Curiae is referred to a person or group who is not a party to a lawsuit, but has a strong interest in the matter, and will petition the court for permission to submit a brief in the action with the intent of influencing the court's decision.

A five-judge constitution bench of the apex court will start hearing from May 11 the petitions against Triple Talaq.

The court will hear pleas filed by several Muslim women challenging the practice under which men can divorce their wives instantly by uttering the word 'Talaq' thrice.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Salman Khurshid to assist SC as amicus curiae in Triple Talaq case

A five-judge constitution bench of the apex court will start hearing pleas from May 11

A five-judge constitution bench of the apex court will start hearing pleas from May 11
The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed senior lawyer and former law minister Salman Khurshid to be an amicus curiae in the ongoing Triple Talaq case.

Khurshid told the Apex court that he wanted to assist the court in the matter to which the top court agreed.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul allowed Khurshid to file his written submissions in the case.

Amicus Curiae is referred to a person or group who is not a party to a lawsuit, but has a strong interest in the matter, and will petition the court for permission to submit a brief in the action with the intent of influencing the court's decision.

A five-judge constitution bench of the apex court will start hearing from May 11 the petitions against Triple Talaq.

The court will hear pleas filed by several Muslim women challenging the practice under which men can divorce their wives instantly by uttering the word 'Talaq' thrice.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Salman Khurshid to assist SC as amicus curiae in Triple Talaq case

A five-judge constitution bench of the apex court will start hearing pleas from May 11

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed senior lawyer and former law minister Salman Khurshid to be an amicus curiae in the ongoing Triple Talaq case.

Khurshid told the Apex court that he wanted to assist the court in the matter to which the top court agreed.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul allowed Khurshid to file his written submissions in the case.

Amicus Curiae is referred to a person or group who is not a party to a lawsuit, but has a strong interest in the matter, and will petition the court for permission to submit a brief in the action with the intent of influencing the court's decision.

A five-judge constitution bench of the apex court will start hearing from May 11 the petitions against Triple Talaq.

The court will hear pleas filed by several Muslim women challenging the practice under which men can divorce their wives instantly by uttering the word 'Talaq' thrice.

image
Business Standard
177 22