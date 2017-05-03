Salman Khurshid to assist SC as amicus curiae in Triple Talaq case

The on Wednesday allowed senior lawyer and former minister to be an amicus curiae in the ongoing case.

Khurshid told the Apex court that he wanted to assist the court in the matter to which the top court agreed.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justices and S K Kaul allowed Khurshid to file his written submissions in the case.

Amicus Curiae is referred to a person or group who is not a party to a lawsuit, but has a strong interest in the matter, and will the court for permission to submit a brief in the action with the intent of influencing the court's decision.

A five-judge constitution bench of the apex court will start hearing from May 11 the petitions against

The court will hear pleas filed by several Muslim women challenging the practice under which men can divorce their wives instantly by uttering the word 'Talaq' thrice.